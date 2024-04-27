Jimmy Butler's Viral Quote During Celtics-Heat Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Heat are playing the Boston Celtics (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the third straight game.
During a break in the action, Butler was interviewed by Chris Haynes and one of his quotes went viral on social media (h/t NBA on TNT).
Butler: "I think we believe. It's everybody else that don't. If I gotta hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game, I'm tired of hearing that, man."
Butler finished his regular season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference (they beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament).
Last season, they were also the eighth seed, but were able to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.
That said, playing without Butler for an extended period will be a significant challenge, as he is their best player.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
Last season, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals (in seven games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Florida).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.