JJ Redick Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-113.
JJ Redick made a bold decision to not make any substitutions during the second half.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Lakers used the same five players for the ENTIRE second half vs. Minnesota.
They are the first team to use the same five for an entire half in a playoff game since 1997-98"
Many fans were upset with Redick on social media.
@LAbound2: "As I always say, it’s never a singular factor that causes a loss
But JJ Redick’s inability to run structured offense in the 4th qtr of a must-win playoff game is an utter failure and absolutely unacceptable"
@CuffsTheLegend: "they said JJ Redick thought he was playing NBA 2K with the fatigue OFF in the second half 😂"
@SOULbeautifulme: "BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
BLAME JJ REDICK
He refused to rest any of the starters in the second half!!! He coached bad & as I mentioned they didn’t have the energy to close it out & I was RIGHT"
@dpease23: "JJ redick just played 5 players the entire second half when they had the lead. Lebron James never sat. That cannot happen if you wanna win a championship. Talk about panicking"
@khalilxblue: "i'm real high on jj redick as a coach but i think not playing dalton knecht at all is a misstep."
@JeremiahWise_: "JJ Redick coaching like he’s playing nba 2k with the player fatigue off. How do you not make one 2nd half sub???"
The Lakers now trail the series 1-3 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.