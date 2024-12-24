JJ Redick Facing Social Media Backlash For Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Pistons
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Detroit Pistons at home in California.
The Lakers lost by a score of 117-114, which snapped their three-game winning streak.
They are now 0-2 against Detroit this season.
Many fans were upset with head coach JJ Redick on social media.
@SChristofalo: "Has JJ Redick given up coaching offense for the Lakers? Defense has seemingly improved by sacrificing any rhythm or consistency at the other end"
@24Dparks: "Redick needs to go back to podcasting this ain’t for him."
@bray_lo23: "Jj Redick has been doing a really bad job lately man. He’s regressing a lot"
@desappointment: "Detroit Pistons have 7 turnovers as a team and Austin Reaves has 6 turnovers
Yet he still played the entire 3rd quarter
Y’all gotta be lying if you think there is no favouritism on JJ Redick’s part
Incompetent coach
Lakers not going far with him"
Redick is in his first season at the helm.
They are 16-13 in 29 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers will resume action on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors (at home).