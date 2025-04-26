JJ Redick Makes Blunt Comment About State Of Los Angeles Lakers
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (at the Target Center) for Game 3.
The Lakers lost by a score of 116-104.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "MIN will maintain its home-court advantage with this win tonight, going up 2-1 in the series. Lakers need to win Sunday's Game 4 to get home-court back.
Big difference tonight: 19 LA turnovers (10 for MIN) resulting in 28 points, and Minnesota outscoring LA 56-26 in the paint."
After the game, head coach JJ Redick made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Redick (h/t Spectrum SportsNet): "The fact is, we don't have "rim protection," so if you give up blow bys, we're gonna give up something."
The team's center Jaxson Hayes finished with two points and one rebound while shooting 1/2 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "JJ Redick on if he’s considering benching starting center Jaxson Hayes: “We’ll look at everything but we still believe in Jaxson.”
Hayes has yet to crack double-digit minutes in the series."
The Lakers trail the Timberwolves 1-2 in their first-round series.
Game 4 will be on Sunday (in Minnesota).
Via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: "Catching up on Lakers-Wolves now. Lakers are basically at the "can't play Kanter" stage with Jaxson Hayes this series. Those minutes are the ones that lost them the game, particularly at the start of the second half. Too hard to get reasonable looks on offense with him in."