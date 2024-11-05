JJ Redick Makes Blunt Statement After Lakers-Pistons Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Lakers shockingly lost by a score of 115-103 to fall to 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
After the tough game, head coach JJ Redick met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "You have a ton of time with your group before you joined us. What was the general demeanor, and how do you think they're taking it, being 1-3 on this trip so far?"
Redick: "We're all disappointed. We're all disappointed."
Despite the loss, Anthony Davis had another strong performance with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 13/23 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
They will then conclude their road trip and return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.
Redick is in his first season at the helm for the Lakers, and despite their poor start to the road trip, they have looked much better than they did last year.
Davis is averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in his first seven games.
Via Hoop Central: "Anthony Davis this season:
36 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
29 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
38 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST"