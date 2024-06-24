JJ Redick Makes Bold Statement About Joining Los Angeles Lakers
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had hired JJ Redick to be their next head coach.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: JJ Redick, Head Coach, Los Angeles Lakers."
Redick also met with the media, and he made a bold statement about becoming the coach of the legendary franchise (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Redick: "I just want to say, like sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. It's my job, it's our staff's job, it's Rob's job, it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That's what I signed up for."
Redick has never coached in the NBA, but he has 15 years of experience playing in the league.
The former Duke superstar played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
He had career averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 940 regular season games.
The Lakers have an extremely talented roster that is led by four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.
They are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.