JJ Redick Makes Bold Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 136-115.
Despite the win, they allowed two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson to go off for 37 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/23 from the field in 26 minutes.
Via StatMamba: "Zion Williamson over his last ten games:
275 PTS in 280 MIN"
After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about Williamson.
Redick (h/t Spectrum SportsNet): "Zion, obviously, presents a lot of problems. We made adjustments. He was moving tonight. He was moving tonight... We made three different adjustments on him and it didn't work. He was that good tonight."
Williamson is now averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
He is in his sixth year in the NBA (all with the Pelicans).
Redick and Williamson were teammates for two years (2019-21).
Even though Williamson has been playing well, the Pelicans are among the worst teams in the NBA.
They dropped to 17-45 in 62 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Lakers, the Pelicans will now return home to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night in New Orleans.
Via Real Sports: "Zion Williamson in 26 minutes tonight:
37 PTS
17/23 FG
6 AST (0 TOV)
+13 in a 21-point loss…"