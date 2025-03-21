JJ Redick Makes Feelings Clear On Bronny James After Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, Bronny James had the best game of his NBA career.
While the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 118-89, the former USC guard had 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field.
After the game, head coach JJ Redick spoke about Bronny (h/t Bleacher Report).
Redick: "We think he's gonna. be an above-average to really good NBA shooter. He's gonna have a chance to really make an impact."
Bronny has appeared in 22 games for the Lakers with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range.
That said, Thursday was the most playing time he has ever gotten in an NBA game.
Via Robert Griffin III: "There is no way you actually watched Bronny James play in high school, college or in the G League and didn’t know that he was an actual NBA level talent. Now his haters are backtracking after he had a career high 17 pts on 7-10 shooting. Lebron was RIGHT."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 43-26 in 69 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.
As for the Bucks, the improved to 39-30 in 69 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.