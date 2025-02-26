JJ Redick Makes Heartfelt Anthony Davis Statement Before Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for the first time since the blockbuster trade.
Anthony Davis remains ruled out with an injury.
That said, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was still asked about the future Hall of Famer before the game.
Redick on Davis: "I miss being around him every day. He's a fantastic human being. Wonderful teammate. For a guy who's a superstar, who's been in the Olympics and won the finals and made All-NBA, probably had a decent amount of skepticism with a coach who's never coached before. A former podcaster, if you will. For him to just accept me and be open to the relationship and to coaching was big time. Speaks a lot to who he is as a person."
Davis spent part of six season playing for the Lakers.
He played 42 games under Redick (who is in his first season at the helm).
Davis only played one game for the Mavs before suffering an injury.
On the season, the All-Star forward is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times: "Anthony Davis warms up underneath the Lakers’ banners, including the ones he won, for the first time as a visitor."
The Lakers and Mavs will have one more meeting on April 9 when they meet in Dallas, Texas.