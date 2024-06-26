JJ Redick's Quote About Austin Reaves Went Viral
On Monday afternoon, JJ Redick was announced as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach.
The 15-year NBA veteran had a successful career as a player, and this will be his first time at the helm of a team.
On Tuesday, the Lakers released a clip of Redick talking about Lakers star Austin Reaves.
The post from the Lakers had over 8,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than 13 hours.
Redick: "He's excellent. I cannot wait to coach Austin. One of the reasons I can't wait to coach him is because of his competitive spirit. He has a real mental toughness and competitive approach every single night."
Reaves is coming off a season where he averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 82 games (57 starts).
The 26-year-old played four seasons of college basketball for Wichita State and Oklahoma.
He went undrafted in 2021 and has spent each of his first three seasons in the NBA with Los Angeles.
His career averages are 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 207 games.
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament before losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The Lakers last won the NBA Championship in 2020.