Joakim Noah Posts Emotional Message For Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose is one of the best players to ever play for the Chicago Bulls.
He spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise and was the youngest MVP in NBA history during the 2011 season.
On Thursday, Rose announced that he is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons.
Following the news, former Bulls star Joakim Noah made a post to Instagram with a lengthy message.
His post had over 41,000 likes in four hours.
Noah wrote: "Hope is a powerful emotion. You always represented hope- in human form. It was clear what you meant to your city even before you got drafted. Everyone knew where you were headed watching you play at Simeon. And when the Bulls got first pick in 2008, and everyone knew you were coming home, the city had hope. It was an honor, a privilege, and a real pleasure sharing the court with you. The memories will never be forgotten. Stories for days!!! The way you carried yourself when the lights shined brightest is what I appreciated most. You were a truly humble warrior. You had the heart of a lion. Quiet but competitive as hell. During the games our moms’ nervous smoking cigarettes on the loading dock 😂. You always kept a close circle. You were the youngest MVP with the city on your back, but you were an introvert at heart. Our relationship grew even more when we faced adversity. We were never won a championship but as a teammate and a friend I just want to tell you I’m grateful. I couldn’t be prouder to have laced them up with you homie. You deserve your flowers and your respect Pooh. Thank you for the memories. As we’ve aged I continue to get inspiration from you as a father and a husband. You really hold your crew down and I’m happy for you, Alaina, PJ, Layla, and London. They will get you full time and you guys will continue to thrive. I know your next chapter will be greater than your playing career because you are as real and as true as it gets and that’s why you inspire us all. Basketball or no basketball - YOU HAVE A BROTHER FOR LIFE!"
Noah and Rose were teammates on the Bulls for eight seasons.
In that span, the Bulls made the NBA playoffs seven times and reached the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.
There was a brief moment (before Rose got hurt) when the Bulls looked like a legitimate title contender to rival LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
The two former All-Stars also spent one season together on the New York Knicks.