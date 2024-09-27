Fastbreak

Joakim Noah Posts Emotional Message For Derrick Rose

Joakim Noah made an emotional post to Instagram for his former Bulls and Knicks teammate.

Dec 22, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) laughs with guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Chicago won 129-120. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) laughs with guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Chicago won 129-120.

Derrick Rose is one of the best players to ever play for the Chicago Bulls.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise and was the youngest MVP in NBA history during the 2011 season.

On Thursday, Rose announced that he is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons.

Following the news, former Bulls star Joakim Noah made a post to Instagram with a lengthy message.

His post had over 41,000 likes in four hours.

Noah wrote: "Hope is a powerful emotion. You always represented hope- in human form. It was clear what you meant to your city even before you got drafted. Everyone knew where you were headed watching you play at Simeon. And when the Bulls got first pick in 2008, and everyone knew you were coming home, the city had hope. It was an honor, a privilege, and a real pleasure sharing the court with you. The memories will never be forgotten. Stories for days!!! The way you carried yourself when the lights shined brightest is what I appreciated most. You were a truly humble warrior. You had the heart of a lion. Quiet but competitive as hell. During the games our moms’ nervous smoking cigarettes on the loading dock 😂. You always kept a close circle. You were the youngest MVP with the city on your back, but you were an introvert at heart. Our relationship grew even more when we faced adversity. We were never won a championship but as a teammate and a friend I just want to tell you I’m grateful. I couldn’t be prouder to have laced them up with you homie. You deserve your flowers and your respect Pooh. Thank you for the memories. As we’ve aged I continue to get inspiration from you as a father and a husband. You really hold your crew down and I’m happy for you, Alaina, PJ, Layla, and London. They will get you full time and you guys will continue to thrive. I know your next chapter will be greater than your playing career because you are as real and as true as it gets and that’s why you inspire us all. Basketball or no basketball - YOU HAVE A BROTHER FOR LIFE!"

Noah and Rose were teammates on the Bulls for eight seasons.

In that span, the Bulls made the NBA playoffs seven times and reached the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

There was a brief moment (before Rose got hurt) when the Bulls looked like a legitimate title contender to rival LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Chicago Bulls
Dec 16, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) and Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) react after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 98-85 at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The two former All-Stars also spent one season together on the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks
Nov 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (25) controls the ball against the Houston Rockets in front of New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
