Joe Johnson Reacts To Deron Williams Instagram Post
Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he made three straight All-Star Games (2010-12).
The former superstar was recently in China and played in an exhibition game.
During the game, he had an incredible crossover (before swishing a three) on former All-Star Stephon Marbury.
Williams made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in seven hours.
Williams captioned his post: "I had a flashback! My bad @starburymarbury i know we said no crossovers but i blacked out ..."
One person to leave a comment on his post was Joe Johnson.
The seven-time NBA All-Star spent three seasons with Williams on the Brooklyn Nets.
Johnson wrote: "😂😂"
For Nets fans, they will likely love seeing the social media interaction.
There was a time when the two made up one of the best backcourts in the NBA and were supposed to help the Nets make a deep playoff run.
While the Nets made the NBA playoffs in all three seasons, they were unable to get out of the second round (even when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett).
Following his run with Brooklyn (in 2015), Williams went on to play two more seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He is most known for his tenure with the Utah Jazz.
The 40-year-old had career averages of 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 845 games.