Joe Mazzulla's Blunt Quote Before Boston Celtics Play Game 5

Joe Mazzulla met with the media before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will have a chance to close out the series and win the 2024 NBA Championship.

Most recently, they lost Game 4 by a score of 122-84 (in Dallas).

Head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media on Sunday and was asked about potentially winning the title (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).

Reporter: "You have an opportunity to be a part of a very special fraternity of coaches here in Boston that have won titles... What would it mean for you personally to be a part of that?"

Mazzulla responded bluntly.

Mazzulla: "That'll never happen if you don't run back on defense, rebound, execute and get to your spacing. It's the most important thing."

It's understandable that Mazzulla would not want to talk about the future, because the Celtics are coming off a disappointing loss on Thursday.

If the Mavs are able to win Game 5, the teams would then return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening (and the Mavs would have a lot of momentum).

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Mazzulla is on the verge of becoming the first coach to lead Boston to a title since Doc Rivers in 2008.

The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons but have been unable to finish the job.

Mazzulla is in his second season at the helm.

