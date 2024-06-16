Joe Mazzulla's Blunt Quote Before Boston Celtics Play Game 5
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics will have a chance to close out the series and win the 2024 NBA Championship.
Most recently, they lost Game 4 by a score of 122-84 (in Dallas).
Head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media on Sunday and was asked about potentially winning the title (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Reporter: "You have an opportunity to be a part of a very special fraternity of coaches here in Boston that have won titles... What would it mean for you personally to be a part of that?"
Mazzulla responded bluntly.
Mazzulla: "That'll never happen if you don't run back on defense, rebound, execute and get to your spacing. It's the most important thing."
It's understandable that Mazzulla would not want to talk about the future, because the Celtics are coming off a disappointing loss on Thursday.
If the Mavs are able to win Game 5, the teams would then return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening (and the Mavs would have a lot of momentum).
On the other hand, Mazzulla is on the verge of becoming the first coach to lead Boston to a title since Doc Rivers in 2008.
The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons but have been unable to finish the job.
Mazzulla is in his second season at the helm.