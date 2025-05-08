Joe Mazzulla Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics suffered another devastating loss to the New York Knicks (at home).
Tatum has struggled through the first two games of the series, as he is shooting just 12/42 from the field.
The six-time NBA All-Star finished Wednesday's 91-90 loss with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Josh Hart is outscoring Jayson Tatum through the first two games of the series
Tatum averaged 31.3 PPG in Boston’s opening series vs. Orlando."
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Tatum when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "We all could be better, I could be better... He can too... I expect him to be better, there's no doubt in my mind."
Tatum finished his eighth NBA regular season with outstanding averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via Joel Moran Pick a Side: "Since 2022:
Jayson Tatum has 10 games in the playoffs where he’s scored 16 points or less
Luka Doncic has 0
Luka Doncic is still a clearly better player than Jayson Tatum"
Game 3 against the Knicks will be on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Celtics have gone 34-9 in the 43 games they have played on the road away from Boston.