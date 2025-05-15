Joe Mazzulla Makes Brutally Honest Kristaps Porzingis Statement After Knicks-Celtics
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 127-102.
They avoided elimination and have forced a Game 6 (which will be on Friday in New York City).
Kristaps Porzingis returned to the starting lineup.
However, the 2018 NBA All-Star only had one point, one rebound and one block while shooting 0/3 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla made an honest statement about Porzingis.
Mazzulla (h/t Tom Carroll of WEEI): "He couldn't breathe. He was available if absolutely necessary."
Porzingis has continued to deal with an illness since the regular season.
Via Jeff Goodman: "The move of the game was Mazzulla realizing Porzingis can’t play, sitting him on the bench and inserting the defensive-minded Luke Kornet - who completely changed the game."
Kornet (who played 26 minutes) finished with ten points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and seven blocks while shooting 5/5 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Players with 5+ rebounds, 5+ blocks in a quarter in the playoffs since 1997:
Hakeem Olajuwon (1998 Rockets at Utah)
Dwight Howard (2010 Magic vs Bobcats)
Serge Ibaka (2011 Thunder vs Nuggets)
JaVale McGee (2012 Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers)
Luke Kornet (2025 Celtics vs Knicks)"
The Celtics are coming off a year where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis is in his second season with the franchise.