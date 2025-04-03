Joe Mazzulla Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Heat
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics got blown out by the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 124-103.
The Celtics allowed Miami to shoot 51.8% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.
Via Naveen Ganglani of Five Reasons Sports: "The Celtics won 14 of their last 15 games entering today
Boston also won 10 out of their last 11 matchups against the Heat.
Miami, now on a season-high 6-game winning streak, was in control from start to finish."
After the tough loss, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media.
Mazzulla (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "We're all pissed. We hate losing. That was my message. It was a good reminder that losing sucks... We're not happy about it."
The Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record in 76 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten.
At home, the Celtics are 24-13 in the 37 games they have played in Boston.