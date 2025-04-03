Fastbreak

Joe Mazzulla Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Heat

Joe Mazzulla met with the media after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics got blown out by the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 124-103.

The Celtics allowed Miami to shoot 51.8% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Via Naveen Ganglani of Five Reasons Sports: "The Celtics won 14 of their last 15 games entering today

Boston also won 10 out of their last 11 matchups against the Heat.

Miami, now on a season-high 6-game winning streak, was in control from start to finish."

After the tough loss, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media.

Mazzulla (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "We're all pissed. We hate losing. That was my message. It was a good reminder that losing sucks... We're not happy about it."

The Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record in 76 games.

They have won nine out of their last ten.

At home, the Celtics are 24-13 in the 37 games they have played in Boston.

Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
