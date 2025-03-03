Joe Mazzulla Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics hosted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
They won by a score of 110-103.
In addition, the Celtics held Jokic to 20 points.
After the win, head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the three-time MVP (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Reporter: "What was your approach against Jokic? He had almost a triple-double, but that's pretty normal."
Mazzulla: "We didn't talk anything about Jokic in the game plan. It's not about him. It's about controlling all the other stuff that you can control... You don't really talk about him in a game plan. You talk about all the other stuff that you can control."
Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
That said, the Celtics have won both of their meetings this season, so clearly, Mazzulla's game plan has been working.
With the win, the Celtics improved to 43-18 in 61 games, which has them as the second seed.
They will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "#Celtics get some quality play down the stretch, beat #Nuggets 110-103 in a solid comeback from CLE loss. Brown 22, Horford 19, White 19, Tatum 16, Pritchard 11; Murray 26, Braun 24, Nokic 20, 14 rebs, 9 ast., Westbrook 12, Porter Jr. 10."
Mazzulla is in his third season at the helm.