Joe Mazzulla Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Raptors Game

Joe Mazzulla met with the media after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) react during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) react during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics had a disappointing 110-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).

The Raptors are one of the worst teams in the NBA, which is why the loss was so surprising.

After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about his message to the locker room when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).

Mazzulla: "Just stick together. We're not playing our best basketball. You can't expect things to always be easy. You can't have an expectation that it's always supposed to go your way because it's not. We just have to find a way to enjoy the challenge but make sure we do it together."

The Celtics are 28-12 in their first 40 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also 6-4 over their last ten.

Via Zach Lowe: "Biggest reason for any Celtics anxiety is the top of the East/path to Finals looks much harder than last season. Beyond that (and aside from championship hangover) a few guys not shooting as well + some nights where they could use one more versatile perimeter reserve. Not worried."

The Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic.

At home, they are 14-7 in 21 games.

Mazzulla is in his third season at the helm.

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for the Raptors, they improved to 10-31 in 41 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

