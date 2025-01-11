Joe Mazzulla Makes Honest Statement After Kings-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Sacramento Kings in Massachusetts.
The Celtics lost by a score of 114-97.
Even more disappointing, the Kings were playing without their best player (star point guard De'Aaron Fox).
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about his team's effort met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "If you're having empty possesion after empty possesion and then they're scoring that takes a toll on you. I said it's not a long-term effort thing, but in the short term, yeah, I think our inefficient offense put pressure on our defense... You're coming down missing them, and they're coming down making them. It's gonna take a toll on you."
The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 27-11 record in 38 games.
That said, they have gone just 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following their loss to the Kings, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday when they remain in Boston to host the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Celtics allowed the Kings to shoot 38.3% from the three-point range on 47 attempts.
They were also unable to slow down Domantas Sabonis.
Via StatMuse: "Sabonis tonight:
23 PTS
28 REB (8 OREB)
10-15 FG
Had as many offensive boards as the Celtics."
With the victory, the Kings improved to 19-19 in 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.