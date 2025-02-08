Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Boston Celtics Trade With Rockets
Jaden Springer had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Boston Celtics.
Earlier this week, the Celtics traded the 22-year-old to the Houston Rockets.
Via Celtics.com on Thursday: "The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a conditional 2031 second-round pick from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jaden Springer, a 2030 second-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick."
Springer had been averaging 1.7 points per contest in 26 games.
After the trade, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Springer (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "I talked to him that night. I just explained to him the positive things that he did. Grateful for how he approached our locker room and the daily process of getting better. He had a great mentality and understanding about it."
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 93 games.
He was with the Celtics when they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Rockets will not be keeping Springer, as they have announced that they have waived him.
Via Rockets.com: "In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard Jaden Springer."
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-16 record in 52 games.
Mazzulla is in his third season at the helm.