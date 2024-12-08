Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP has missed seven games in a row, so this would be his eighth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Saturday: "Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee injury management."
Embiid has had a tough start to the 2024-25 season, only appearing in four of the team's first 21 games.
His averages are 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.
The 76ers have gone 6-15 in 21 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 4-6 over their last ten games and most recently beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 102-94.
Following their showdown with Chicago, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Bulls, they enter play as the ninth seed in the east with a 10-14 record in 24 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday evening when they remain at home to host the Charlotte Hornets.