Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Jazz Game
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, the 76ers could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP has averages of 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.9% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Austin Krell of On Pattison: "Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) and Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) have been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Utah.
Joel Embiid remains questionable."
Considering how limited Embiid has been this season, his ability to play three games in a row would be a significant accomplishment.
He is coming off a game where he had 27 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers beat the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 118-114.
Right now, the 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-17 record in 28 games.
Following the Jazz, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the other side, the Jazz are 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-22 record in 29 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the 76ers, the Jazz will host the Denver Nuggets on Monday.