Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Nets Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his right leg after falling to the court during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his right leg after falling to the court during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Embiid is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 12 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Saturday."

The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-19 record in 32 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (but are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).

Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 139-105.

Embiid finished the loss with 28 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Following the Nets, the 76ers will return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) high five during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Nets are the 12th seed in the east with a 13-21 record in 34 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Following the 76ers, the Nets will play their next game on Monday when they remain in Brooklyn to host the Indiana Pacers.

Back in November, the 76ers beat the Nets by a score of 113-98 (in Philadelphia).

