Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Monday."
The 76ers are coming off a 114-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Embiid finished the win with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
He has played in each of the previous three games.
Via Real Sports: "Joel Embiid now has the 8th most 30-point games by a center in NBA history.
The most since Shaq."
The 76ers are 12-17 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following the Trail Blazers, the 76ers will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
As for Portland, they have gone 11-20 in 31 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.