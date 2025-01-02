Fastbreak

Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Warriors Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

For the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is on the injury report, listed as questionable.

Via Adam Aaonson of PhillyVoice: "The Sixers have an injury report for tonight's game @ the Golden State Warriors:

Joel Embiid -- left foot sprain -- QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond -- left toe sprain -- OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. -- left hand sprain -- OUT

KJ Martin and Jared McCain remain OUT as well."

