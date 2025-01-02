Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Warriors Game
Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Thursday's game.
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
For the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is on the injury report, listed as questionable.
Via Adam Aaonson of PhillyVoice: "The Sixers have an injury report for tonight's game @ the Golden State Warriors:
Joel Embiid -- left foot sprain -- QUESTIONABLE
Andre Drummond -- left toe sprain -- OUT
Kelly Oubre Jr. -- left hand sprain -- OUT
KJ Martin and Jared McCain remain OUT as well."
Published