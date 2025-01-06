Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For Suns-76ers Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the 76ers could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "#Sixers’ Joel Embiid (sprained left foot/sinus fracture), Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left hand) and Kyle Lowry (sore right hip) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via NBA TV: "Joel Embiid in his last 5 games
28 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST vs BKN
28 PTS | 14 REB | 2 BLK vs GSW
37 PTS | 9 REB | 57% FG vs POR
32 PTS | 3 BLK | 4 STL vs UTA
27 PTS | 9 REB | 4 3PT vs BOS"
The 76ers come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-19 record in 33 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
As for the Suns, they are the 12th seed with a 15-18 record in 33 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Earlier this season, the Suns beat the 76ers by a score of 118-116.