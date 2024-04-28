BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been upgraded to available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) listed available to play Sunday."
Embiid had another sensational regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers trail the Knicks 2-1 in the series, but are coming off a 125-114 victory (at home) in Game 3.
Embiid was fantastic and finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
Embiid is in his eighth season playing for the franchise, but they have been unable to get out of the second round during his tenure.
The Knicks are the second seed and had a 50-32 record.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.