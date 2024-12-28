Joel Embiid Fined $75,000 By NBA After 76ers-Celtics Game
On Wednesday, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics (on the road) by a score of 118-114.
Embiid finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.
After the game, the NBA announced that the 2023 MVP had been fined $75,000.
Via NBA Communcations: "Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $75,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Exceitve Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
Embiid has only appeared in nine games this season.
He is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.9% from the three-point range.