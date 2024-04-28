Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
Embiid has been on the injury report for each of the first three games, but has yet to miss a game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) listed questionable for Sunday."
Embiid had another incredible regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are coming off a 125-114 victory in Game 3, which now has the series at 2-1 (in favor of New York).
Embiid was incredible, and finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed and had a 50-32 record.
Jalen Brunson led the team (in Game 3) with 39 points, two rebounds and13 assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.
The winner of the series will face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.