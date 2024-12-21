Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, the 76ers will likely be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is expected to be ruled out.
The superstar center has averages of 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports on Friday: "Joel Embiid is out for tomorrow's game. As of now, Paul George is expected to be available."
Embiid was able to play in Friday's 108-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished with 34 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 12/24 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Joel Embiid tonight:
34 PTS (31 MIN)
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
The first center to reach those numbers in a game this season."
The 76ers enter Saturday's showdown as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-16 record in 25 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the 76ers will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 24-4 record in 28 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.