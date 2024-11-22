Joel Embiid's Latest Injury Status For Nets-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the 76ers could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Joel Embiid was present at shootaround today here in Philly, but didn’t participate ahead of tonight’s game against Brooklyn.
He’s questionable with left knee injury management. Embiid had 35 and 11 in Wednesday’s loss in Memphis."
Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in his first four games.
The 76ers have had an awful start to the 2024-25 season.
They are 2-12 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-111.
Embiid finished the loss with 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Brooklyn, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in 15 games.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.