Joel Embiid's Latest Status For 76ers-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Miami Heat in Florida.
For the game, the 76ers will likely be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "76ers’ Joel Embiid (illness) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat in Miami."
Embiid has only appeared in two games this season.
The All-Star center has averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 26.9% from the field and 10.0% from the three-point range.
In addition to Embiid's limited time on the court, the 76ers have been among the worst teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They are 2-10 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Orlando Magic (98-86).
Following Miami, they will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
One bright spot for the 76ers has been the play of rookie Jared McCain.
The former Duke star is averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in his first 12 NBA games.
Via DraftKings: "Jared McCain over the 76ers last 4 games:
29 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
34 PTS 2 REB 10 AST
23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
27 PTS 3 REB 2 AST"