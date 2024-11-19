Joel Embiid Makes Shocking Jimmy Butler Statement After 76ers-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat (6-7) defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (2-11) by a score of 106-89 in Florida.
Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup, and he finished with 30 points ten rebounds, five assists and one steal.
After the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid made a bold statement about his former teammate when he met with the media.
Embiid on Butler: "One of the best players in the league. Probably top five, probably the best actually. Best player in the league."
While Butler is still an All-Star caliber player, Embiid's statement will come as a big surprise to a lot of NBA fans.
The 35-year-old had an excellent showing against the 76ers, but he has had his struggles to start the 2024-25 season.
Currently, Butler is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in his first nine games.
Embiid and Butler spent part of one season (2019) together on the 76ers.
They had an extremely talented roster but lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the second round.
That summer, Butler signed with the Heat.
He has led them to the NBA Finals twice in that span (2020 and 2023).
As for Embiid, he finished Monday's loss with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.