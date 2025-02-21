Joel Embiid Makes Very Honest Statement After Celtics-76ers Game
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers got blown out, losing by a score of 124-104.
Joel Embiid finished the loss with 15 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 3/9 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2023 MVP was honest when he met with the media (h/t Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports).
Embiid: "The way I was playing a year ago, it's not the way I'm playing right now and it sucks... It's hard to have trust when you're not yourself... I'm not as dominant as I was a couple months ago, but that doesn't mean I can't still have a lot of impact on the game."
Embiid has only appeared in 18 games so far this season.
He is averaging 24.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range.
Via @RBPhillyTake (during the game): "Joel Embiid is not even trying to rebound the ball. He’s obviously hurt and needs the surgery.
Sit him down and shut this thing down.
Try to get the Top 6 pick."
With the loss to Boston, the 76ers dropped to 20-35 in 55 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain in Philadelphia to host Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets.