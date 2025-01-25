Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Chicago to play the Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has missed ten straight games, so this will be his 11th straight out of action.
Via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire: "Injury report vs. CHI tonight:
OUT: Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery)"
Embiid has only appeared in 13 games so far this season.
The superstar center has averages of 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
The 76ers enter the day as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-27 record in 43 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following Chicago, the 76ers will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
However, they have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals during that span.
As for Chicago, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-26 record in 45 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Bulls will host the Denver Nuggets on Monday.