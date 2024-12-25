Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, the 76ers will have their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as available.
Embiid is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via Austin Krell of On Pattison on Tuesday: "Joel Embiid is listed as AVAILABLE for tomorrow's Christmas Day game vs the Boston Celtics.
Andre Drummond is questionable with a sprained left toe.
Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) is probable."
Embiid is coming off a game where he had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals before getting ejected.
The 76ers were still able to beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 111-106.
Entering Christmas Day's showdown with Boston, the 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record in 27 games.
That said, they have been better as of late, going 7-3 over their last ten.
Following Boston, the 76ers will resume action on Saturday night when they travel to Salt Lake City for a matchup with the Jazz.
On the road, they have gone 5-8 in 13 games.
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He is in his eighth season playing (all with Philadelphia).
While Embiid is one of the best centers of all time, he has been unable to reach the conference finals.