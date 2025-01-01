Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in California to play the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice on Tuesday: "Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow’s game @ Sacramento. Joel Embiid is OUT, resting on the front end of a back-to-back. Sets him up to play on Thursday night @ Golden State."
Embiid has appeared in 11 games so far this season.
The All-Star center has averages of 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range.
The 76ers enter play as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-17 record in 30 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Kings, the 76ers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
He was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
As for the Kings, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-19 record in 33 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Kings will play their next game on Friday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.