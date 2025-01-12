Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Magic Game
On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Saturday: "#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic with a sprained left foot. Meanwhile. Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) will remain sidelined."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-21 record in 36 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 123-115.
Following Orlando, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On the other side, the Magic are the fifth seed with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
Following the 76ers, the Magic will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.