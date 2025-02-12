Fastbreak

Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Nets Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.

He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.

Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "The Sixers have an injury report for tonight’s game @ Brooklyn:

Joel Embiid — left knee injury management — OUT

Kyle Lowry — right hip injury management — OUT

Eric Gordon — right wrist sprain — OUT

David Roddy — G League assignment — OUT"

The 76ers are coming off a 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors (at home).

Embiid finished the loss with 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-33 record in 53 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Following the Nets, the 76ers will play their next game on February 20 when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

NBA
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) holds his arm after falling against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-34 record in 53 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.