Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Nets Game
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "The Sixers have an injury report for tonight’s game @ Brooklyn:
Joel Embiid — left knee injury management — OUT
Kyle Lowry — right hip injury management — OUT
Eric Gordon — right wrist sprain — OUT
David Roddy — G League assignment — OUT"
The 76ers are coming off a 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors (at home).
Embiid finished the loss with 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-33 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following the Nets, the 76ers will play their next game on February 20 when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-34 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).