Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Arizona to face off against the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, the 76ers will remain without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
He has missed each of the first five games of the season, so this will be his sixth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury management) ruled out for Monday."
Embiid is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers are currently 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 124-107 (at home).
Following the Suns, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
As for the Suns, they are 5-1 in their first six games after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 103-97.
Devin Booker led the way with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Arizona.
Last season, the Suns and 76ers both lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, they have rosters that are capable of contending for a title.