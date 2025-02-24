Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Bulls-76ers Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP is averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers injury report vs. Bulls.
Paul George (left finger splint) is available. Tyrese Maxey (sprained right finger) and Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) are questionable. Justin Edwards (sprained left ankle), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Eric Gordon (sprained right wrist) are out."
The 76ers have had an extremely challenging 2024-25 season.
After an offseason with high expectaions, they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-36 record in 56 games.
In addition, the 76ers have lost seven straight games (and are just 1-9 over their last ten).
ESPN's Shams Charania reported news about Embiid on Sunday.
Via Charania: "The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement."
After the Bulls, the 76ers will visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
They have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals in that span.
As for the Bulls, they are 22-35 in 57 games, which has them as the 10th seed.