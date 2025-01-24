Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid has missed each of the previous nine games, so this will be his 10th straight out of action.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday: "Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss all three of this season’s games against the Cleveland Cavs due to load management and injuries. The teams played in Nov. 13 and Dec. 21 and will play for the final time this season tomorrow."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-27 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Cavs, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-7 record in 43 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Cavs will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
On December 21, the Cavs beat the 76ers by a score of 126-99 (at home in Ohio).