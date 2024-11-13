Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid had made his season debut on Tuesday.
Via Bleacher Report: "Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are OUT vs. Cavs tonight with left knee injury management
Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for Philly"
The 76ers most recently lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 111-99.
Embiid finished his season debut with 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 2/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star center is coming off a year where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers are 2-9 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game (after the Cavs) when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday in Florida.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 12-0 record.
They most recently beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-113.
Following the 76ers, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Bulls.