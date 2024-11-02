Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
On Saturday eveing, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid has missed each of the team's first four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Embiid said he won't play Saturday."
That said, the good news is that Embiid was able to participate in practice.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Friday: "The Sixers say Paul George and Joel Embiid were full participants in today’s practice, ahead of tomorrow’s game in Philly against Memphis."
Embiid finished last season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
When he is on the floor, Embiid is among the ten best players in the NBA.
The 76ers enter the evening with a 1-3 record in their first four games.
They most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 105-95.
Following the Grizzlies, the 76ers will play their next game on Monday when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 3-3 in their first six games of the season.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Monday evening against Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.