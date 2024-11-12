Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
On Tuesday evening, the 76ers will host the New York Knicks in Philadelphia.
For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Joel Embiid is available to make his 2024-25 season debut.
Embiid is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via The NBA: "Joel Embiid makes his season debut as the 76ers host Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in #EmiratesNBACup East Group A action! 🏆
TONIGHT, 7:30pm/et, TNT"
The 76ers have struggled to start the season, as they are just 2-7 in their first nine games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 107-105 (in overtime).
Following the Knicks, the 76ers will play their next game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers center Joel Embiid doing some post work after shootaround:"
As for the Knicks, they are 4-5 in their first nine games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 132-121.
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in New York City.