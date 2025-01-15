Joel Embiid's Official injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has missed each of the previous five games, so this will be his sixth straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed out Wednesday."
Embiid has averages of 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-23 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) by a score of 118-102.
At the Wells Fargo Center, they have gone 6-12 in 18 games.
Following the Knicks, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Pacers in Indiana.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
Last season, they lost to the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
On the other side, the Knicks are the third seed with a 26-15 record in 41 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will return home to host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Madison Square Garden.