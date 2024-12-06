Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the 76ers will remain without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid has missed each of the previous six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire on Thursday: "Injury report for tomorrow against the Magic:
OUT: Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Adem Bona (left knee contusion)
QUESTIONABLE: Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain)"
Embiid has appeared in just four games during the 2024-25 season.
The 2023 MVP is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.
The 76ers enter play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-15 record in 20 games.
They most recently lost to the Magic (also at home) by a score of 106-102.
At the Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers have gone just 2-8 in ten games.
Following Orlando, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Magic, they have had an excellent start to the year.
They come into Friday's showdown as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-8 record in 24 games.
On the road, the Magic are 7-8 in the 15 games they have played outside of Orlando, Florida.