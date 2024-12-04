Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Orlando Magic (at home).
For the game, the 76ers will remain without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid has missed each of the previous five games, so this will be his sixth straight out of the lineup.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Paul George is out tonight against Orlando, sources told ESPN, after playing a season-high 37 minutes Tuesday in Charlotte.
Joel Embiid, who’s been out for personal reasons & left knee injury management, is getting back on the court & starting his ramp-up process. He remains out"
Embiid has averages of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in four games.
He is in his 11th NBA season (ninth playing).
The 76ers have struggled in a big way without Embiid in action.
They enter the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-14 record in 19 games.
In their most recent two games, the 76ers have been able to defeat the Detroit Pistons and a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets roster.
After Wednesday, they will host the Magic on Friday (again) before traveling to Chicago for a showdown with the Bulls on Sunday afternoon.
They will have two tough matchups because Orlando comes into the night as the third seed in the east with a 15-8 record.
That said, the Magic have been vulnerable on the road, going 6-8 in 14 games outside of Orlando.