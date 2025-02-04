BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Mavs-76ers Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the 76ers could be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury management) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via Adam Aaronson PhillyVoice: "Joel Embiid is back tonight, per the Sixers. Embiid has not played since Jan. 4 due to a foot sprain and left knee injury management."
The 76ers come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-29 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Joel Embiid expected to play around 30 minutes Tuesday, per coach Nurse."
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the 76ers, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.