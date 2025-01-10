Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-76ers Game
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Embiid has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via Austin Krell of On Pattison on Thursday: "Joel Embiid is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs the Pelicans (sprained left foot).
Paul George is probable.
Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin, and Jared McCain are out.
Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III OUT for New Orleans.
Dejounte Murray questionable."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-20 record in 35 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the 76ers beat the Washington Wizards (without Embiid) by a score of 109-103.
Following the Pelicans, they will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for the Pelicans, they have had a tough season.
They enter play as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-31 record in 38 games.
Currently, the Pelicans are in the middle of a two-game losingn streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).